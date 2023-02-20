Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.93. 924,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

