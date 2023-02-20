Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE OC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.93. 924,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 806.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

