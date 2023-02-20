PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275 in the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

