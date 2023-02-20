Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,642. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

