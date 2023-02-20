Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $963,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $507.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

