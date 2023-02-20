Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,093 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.13. 2,719,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.45. The company has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

