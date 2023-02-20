Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 29,991 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after purchasing an additional 618,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

