Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $161.49. 1,991,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,697. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

