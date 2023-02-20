Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of PTN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 73,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

