Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

