Parkwood LLC Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $64.45 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

