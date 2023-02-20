Parkwood LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 152.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.04. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

