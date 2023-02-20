Parkwood LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $371.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.02 and its 200-day moving average is $375.87. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($505.38) to €480.00 ($516.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

