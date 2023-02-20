Parkwood LLC Takes Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,755. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

