Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.
PSN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
Parsons Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:PSN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 905,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,849. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $50.15.
About Parsons
Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.
