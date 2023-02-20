PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Raised to $37.50

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
PDFS stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 606,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -415.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $37.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
