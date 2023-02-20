Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,639,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,961,000 after purchasing an additional 296,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,770. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.