Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,670. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

