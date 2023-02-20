Peak Asset Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 37,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in 3M by 8.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.