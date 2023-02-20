Peak Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 699,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,981.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 456.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.16. 58,230,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,051,547. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

