Peak Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $81.18. 3,773,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
