Peak Asset Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,406 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 29,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 232,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.74. 3,564,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

