Peak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, reaching $127.72. 6,022,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,170,003. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

