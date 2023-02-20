Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PEB opened at $15.04 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 241,310 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

