Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PEGA traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 744,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $88.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 151.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

