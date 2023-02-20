Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 2,615 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

