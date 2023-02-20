Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $49.76 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,851 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $49,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after buying an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.