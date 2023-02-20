Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,561 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,576. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.