Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amdocs worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.84. 563,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,697. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

