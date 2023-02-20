Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,057 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ciena worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Stock Down 0.5 %

CIEN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 848,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,897. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.