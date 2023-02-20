Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,547 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,404 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,500. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

