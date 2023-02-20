Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 16,485 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in BCE by 383.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $45.83. 975,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,155. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

