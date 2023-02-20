Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 391,786 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,676,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391,786 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

NOK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151,320. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0218 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

