Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of F5 worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in F5 by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 684,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock worth $2,833,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

