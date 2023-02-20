Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Neutral Rating from National Alliance Securities

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Alliance Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. 273,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. Perficient has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

