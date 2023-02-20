Perth Mint Gold Token Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1,866.57 or 0.07519426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $151.48 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

