Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 430 ($5.22) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PAHGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pets at Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

