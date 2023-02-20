PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

