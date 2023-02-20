PFS Investments Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. 726,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,700. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

