PFS Investments Inc. Has $50.92 Million Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,533,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $50,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,121. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

