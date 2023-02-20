PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.82. 4,433,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

