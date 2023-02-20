PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $5.38 on Monday, reaching $99.54. 3,537,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.