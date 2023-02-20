PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $183.21. 2,510,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,164. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

