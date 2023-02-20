PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,474 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.56. 1,563,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

