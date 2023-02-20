PFS Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.55. 5,899,167 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

