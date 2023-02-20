Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Several research firms recently commented on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
DOC stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Featured Articles
