Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOCGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

