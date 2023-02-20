Piper Sandler Cuts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $19.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 890,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

