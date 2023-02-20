Piper Sandler Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $391.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $399.00 to $391.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.33.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

