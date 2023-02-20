Piper Sandler Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $391.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAMGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $399.00 to $391.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

