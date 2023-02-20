Pocket Network (POKT) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

