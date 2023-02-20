PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $965,543.29 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $965,543.29 and $746.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00385946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000798 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00017176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004087 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,060 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.