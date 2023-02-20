PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $861,623.65

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $861,623.65 and $657.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00388010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00029042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017044 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004072 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,058 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

